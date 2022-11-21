TNP completes ‘Dive Against Debris’ course

Members of The Nautilus Project’s dive team recently completed the Dive Against Debris Diver Specialty course, where they learned how ocean plastic and trash clean-ups not only keep Gibraltar’s local dive sites healthier, but also how to contribute to a global database that documents the planet’s marine debris problem.

“Under the guidance of dive instructor Ellie Hudson (from Diving with Nic), Nautilus divers Alex, AJ and Lewis have now joined the PADI Torchbearer movement of divers protecting our ocean planet and making every dive count,” said a statement from TNP.

“A recent seabed clean at historic Rosia Bay joined by a larger team of divers, saw the retrieval of 43kg of plastic pollution as part of the 96th Great Gibraltar Beach Clean.”

“Our thanks to MetalRok for the collection, weighing and recycling of the refuse,” the statement added.