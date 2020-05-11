Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 11th May, 2020

TNP launch Gibraltar Sustainable Business Awards

By Chronicle Staff
11th May 2020

The Nautilus Project is hosting its 2nd Gibraltar Sustainable Business Awards in collaboration with the GFSB.

The theme this year is New Decade, New Habits.

TNP are on the lookout for local businesses, clubs, organisations etc that have implemented the most number of ‘green’ initiatives at work.

Examples may include (but are not limited to):

• Awarded the most TNP certificates since accreditations began.
• Implemented energy saving practices.
• Cutback on single use plastics.
• Recycling within workplace.
• Reduction in CO2 emissions.
• Sustainability within the workplace.

This award will be presented to the local business with the most green credentials implemented over the past year.

Deadline for entries is Friday May 22.

Entries are to be sent via power point presentations to info@thenautilusproject.co

“We look forward to receiving your submissions. Last year’s standard was absolutely amazing and we trust this year is yet to supersede,” said a statement from the project.

