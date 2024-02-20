Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 20th Feb, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

TNP visit Marine Biological Association in Plymouth

By Chronicle Staff
20th February 2024

The Nautilus Project marine biologist Lewis Stagnetto and Nautilus Youth Leader, Alexander Sanchez-Soiza, recently visited the Marine Biological Association premises based in Plymouth; Britain’s Ocean City.

“Our MedOceanHeroes thoroughly enjoy the educational YMBA Summits they organise annually where many of them attend the event virtually,” said a statement from TNP.

“The MBA generously donated a plethora of pre-loved educational books which will be a great addition to our Marine Science Library; and hopefully available to students soon.”

Whilst there, the duo were able to see squid neurons splattered on the ceiling since the 1930’s when JZ Young conducted his research on the squid giant Axon.

Most Read

Local News

Revised plans for Rooke site integrate historic Dock 4

Tue 20th Feb, 2024

Local News

All eyes on grey list decision as FATF meets in Paris this week

Mon 19th Feb, 2024

Local News

Mother daughter duo highlights beauty of Rock’s ‘pests’ through children’s books.

Mon 19th Feb, 2024

Local News

Data points to busy uptake on new cycle lane

Fri 16th Feb, 2024

Local News

Gib’s tuna quota under scrutiny

Mon 19th Feb, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th February 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Revised plans for Rooke site integrate historic Dock 4

20th February 2024

Local News
Armed Forces Minister lands in Gibraltar for Diamond visit

20th February 2024

Local News
Silent Book Club and Writing Workshop

20th February 2024

Local News
Cedar and DJ Wayne to support Melon Diesel

20th February 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024