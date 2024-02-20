TNP visit Marine Biological Association in Plymouth

The Nautilus Project marine biologist Lewis Stagnetto and Nautilus Youth Leader, Alexander Sanchez-Soiza, recently visited the Marine Biological Association premises based in Plymouth; Britain’s Ocean City.

“Our MedOceanHeroes thoroughly enjoy the educational YMBA Summits they organise annually where many of them attend the event virtually,” said a statement from TNP.

“The MBA generously donated a plethora of pre-loved educational books which will be a great addition to our Marine Science Library; and hopefully available to students soon.”

Whilst there, the duo were able to see squid neurons splattered on the ceiling since the 1930’s when JZ Young conducted his research on the squid giant Axon.