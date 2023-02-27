TNP Youth Leader completes internship in Galicia

Alex, the Nautilus Project Youth Leader, completed a research internship in Galicia over half-term, combining his Gold Duke Of Edinburgh residential and his marine science studies.

He joined students from different parts of the world including France, Germany and Tunisia. The internship combined both land and sea-based fieldwork, otter and dolphin research and Laboratory work.

The interns spotted otters in the harbour which led to methodologies analysing otter spraints back at the Lab.

Dolphin sightings in the fog, learning about the dolphin’s respiratory behaviour and acoustic sound production amounted to a total of more than 15 observations of over 100 bottlenose dolphins from the BDRI small research vessel in the Ría de Arousa.