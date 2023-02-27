Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 27th Feb, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

TNP Youth Leader completes internship in Galicia

By Chronicle Staff
27th February 2023

Alex, the Nautilus Project Youth Leader, completed a research internship in Galicia over half-term, combining his Gold Duke Of Edinburgh residential and his marine science studies.

He joined students from different parts of the world including France, Germany and Tunisia. The internship combined both land and sea-based fieldwork, otter and dolphin research and Laboratory work.

The interns spotted otters in the harbour which led to methodologies analysing otter spraints back at the Lab.

Dolphin sightings in the fog, learning about the dolphin’s respiratory behaviour and acoustic sound production amounted to a total of more than 15 observations of over 100 bottlenose dolphins from the BDRI small research vessel in the Ría de Arousa.

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for new 34-floor building on Devil’s Tower Road

Sun 26th Feb, 2023

Local News

FATF signals progress as Gibraltar tackles ‘grey list’ action points

Fri 24th Feb, 2023

Local News

Policy guidance needed for Rock’s changing skyline, DPC hears

Sun 26th Feb, 2023

Local News

Project to beautify and landscape Europort Avenue, Europort Road and Euro City Passage

Mon 27th Feb, 2023

Local News

Two Spanish customs officers injured and shots fired during incident on Eastern beach

Thu 2nd Feb, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th February 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Government at airline conference in Tangier

27th February 2023

Local News
Linares sees living conditions of Upper Town residents

27th February 2023

Local News
Project to beautify and landscape Europort Avenue, Europort Road and Euro City Passage

27th February 2023

Local News
Plans filed for new 34-floor building on Devil’s Tower Road

26th February 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023