TNP Youth Monitors dive into marine education and beach activities
The Nautilus Project Youth Monitors Erin Villa Quick and Annie Ellul last week engaged with local children in a series of marine life and environmental activities aimed at fostering a love for marine life and a sense of responsibility towards the marine environment. On Tuesday, 26 children attended a talk by marine biologist Lewis Stagnetto...
