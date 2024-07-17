Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 17th Jul, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

TNP Youth Monitors dive into marine education and beach activities

By Eyleen Gomez
17th July 2024

The Nautilus Project Youth Monitors Erin Villa Quick and Annie Ellul last week engaged with local children in a series of marine life and environmental activities aimed at fostering a love for marine life and a sense of responsibility towards the marine environment. On Tuesday, 26 children attended a talk by marine biologist Lewis Stagnetto...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar FA to make formal complaint after Spanish national team chants ‘Gibraltar Español’

Tue 16th Jul, 2024

Local News

Fraudsters scam local business out of £1m

Tue 16th Jul, 2024

Features

Gibraltar watches Euro 2024 final

Tue 16th Jul, 2024

Local News

New shuttle bus service for Both Worlds

Mon 15th Jul, 2024

Features

Nine contestants to compete for Miss Universe Gibraltar after 30-year break

Thu 27th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th July 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Opinion & Analysis
#Richard’s Rendezvous Just observations

17th July 2024

Local News
Pope Francis sends special message for Bishop Zammit’s 50 years in priesthood

15th July 2024

Local News
Govt to meet with stakeholders as Crown withdraws over 40 parking tickets

15th July 2024

Local News
Court remands man accused of rape

15th July 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024