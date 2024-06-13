Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th Jun, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

TNP youth volunteer wins international photography award

By Chronicle Staff
13th June 2024

Nautilus Youth Volunteer Skye Marie Lee-Dalrymple has won an award at the International Youth Contest ‘I Live By The Sea’ Photography Competition.  

There were 115 applications from nine countries, Gibraltar, Italy, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the USA and Vietnam.  

Ms Lee-Dalrymple has scooped up one of the prizes in the 18 to 21 category with a photograph themed ‘Land And Sea Mammals Indulge In Play’.  

“This is now the third consecutive year that our youth scoop up a prize in this international competition,” said a spokesperson for TNP.  

That photo featured Nova, a waterdog, who was rescued from Spain when she was just a few weeks old. Now a one year old dog, she loves to be out at sea.  

“People flock round to see her dive into the water with her eyes open and pick up a rock or two,” said Ms Lee-Dalrymple.  

“Nova loves being out at sea aboard Aronnax and helps collect plastic pollution which she then helps to bin.” 

“In this photo, Nova encountered the common dolphins in the Bay for the first time.” 

“It was amazing to see two different species of mammals so engaged with each other as the pod swam in the Med Sea inching ever closer to check out the dog.” 

“As humans we have a lot to learn about respecting nature and learning to live alongside each other, conserving all species.” 

“This was a magical moment captured on camera which neither Nova the waterdog or the dolphin pod will ever forget.” 

An exhibition of the top photos, films and best stories will be presented in the Cretaquarium in Crete from July 1 for two weeks. 

Most Read

Local News

Drama off Camp Bay as Spanish speedboat enters demarcated swimming zone during chase

Fri 7th Jun, 2024

Local News

Just one 'fleeting’ mention of Gib as Conservatives launch election manifesto

Wed 12th Jun, 2024

Local News

MONEYVAL experts say Gibraltar has improved measures for tackling money laundering and terrorist financing

Thu 13th Jun, 2024

Local News

Over 15,000 outstanding court warrants yet to be executed

Mon 10th Jun, 2024

Local News

Brexit and Govt plans for small businesses take centre stage at GFSB dinner

Wed 12th Jun, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th June 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Ministry of Equality delivers presentations to College students

13th June 2024

Local News
Feetham observes RGP firearms training

13th June 2024

Local News
MONEYVAL experts say Gibraltar has improved measures for tackling money laundering and terrorist financing

13th June 2024

Local News
Pride panel event highlights need for visibility and acceptance

12th June 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024