TNP youth volunteer wins international photography award

Nautilus Youth Volunteer Skye Marie Lee-Dalrymple has won an award at the International Youth Contest ‘I Live By The Sea’ Photography Competition.

There were 115 applications from nine countries, Gibraltar, Italy, the Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, the USA and Vietnam.

Ms Lee-Dalrymple has scooped up one of the prizes in the 18 to 21 category with a photograph themed ‘Land And Sea Mammals Indulge In Play’.

“This is now the third consecutive year that our youth scoop up a prize in this international competition,” said a spokesperson for TNP.

That photo featured Nova, a waterdog, who was rescued from Spain when she was just a few weeks old. Now a one year old dog, she loves to be out at sea.

“People flock round to see her dive into the water with her eyes open and pick up a rock or two,” said Ms Lee-Dalrymple.

“Nova loves being out at sea aboard Aronnax and helps collect plastic pollution which she then helps to bin.”

“In this photo, Nova encountered the common dolphins in the Bay for the first time.”

“It was amazing to see two different species of mammals so engaged with each other as the pod swam in the Med Sea inching ever closer to check out the dog.”

“As humans we have a lot to learn about respecting nature and learning to live alongside each other, conserving all species.”

“This was a magical moment captured on camera which neither Nova the waterdog or the dolphin pod will ever forget.”

An exhibition of the top photos, films and best stories will be presented in the Cretaquarium in Crete from July 1 for two weeks.