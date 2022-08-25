To boost power supply resilience, plans range from fines for damaged cables to buying a giant battery
The Gibraltar Government and the Gibraltar Electricity Authority are taking several parallel steps to bolster resilience of power supply on the Rock. Albert Isola, the Minister for Utilities, said one strand of action focused on strengthening GibElec’s capacity to address software issues that can trip systems at the liquefied natural gas power plant, while also...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here