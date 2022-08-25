Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 25th Aug, 2022

To boost power supply resilience, plans range from fines for damaged cables to buying a giant battery

Albert Isola, the Minister for Utilities, during an interview earlier this month. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
25th August 2022

The Gibraltar Government and the Gibraltar Electricity Authority are taking several parallel steps to bolster resilience of power supply on the Rock. Albert Isola, the Minister for Utilities, said one strand of action focused on strengthening GibElec’s capacity to address software issues that can trip systems at the liquefied natural gas power plant, while also...

