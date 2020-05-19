To love and cherish, even in lockdown
Gerry Searle-Matthews and her husband David Orfila promised on Monday to love and to hold each other, even in lockdown, as they became the first couple to wed since Covid-19 restrictions were imposed. The newlyweds had a “surreal” social distancing registry wedding with Mrs Searle-Matthews’ parents tuning in virtually via video call. Despite it not...
