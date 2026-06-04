To Sir With Love, a film and musical linking two Gibraltarians 60 years apart - part two 

Two people playing the same character nearly 60 years apart – that is the story we are telling over these two weeks on Alice’s Table. It is my kind of story where talent leads to success, where lives are connected through time and where a new friendship awakens when people who have never met – or at least they had not met until our Table brought them together – share a common bond without even knowing it.

We learnt last week how child actor Joseph Cuby back in 1967 starred in the now classic film – To Sir with Love – and how drama student at Italia Conti Matthew Navas played the same character nearly 60 years later in the premiere of the – To Sir with Love – The Musical. Both played one of the students at the school Sapiano.

As Joe and Matthew sit down to chat face to face for the first time – there is a palpable mutual respect and admiration radiating around the table which I cannot help noticing. The seasoned experienced actor with the young actor just starting out.

As Matthew asks how he was directed to play the role of Sapiano in the film with the late great Sidney Poiter, and the always youthful Lulu, also in the musical which premiered last November in London at the Gillian Lynne Theatre, it soon becomes evident that these two men have a lot more in common – and the interpretation of their character tackled in a very similar way – very cheeky, naughty, full of life and misbehaved.

Joe recalls his respect for the classic actor Sidney Poitier who played the role of the teacher in 1967 and who had already broken new ground playing strong leading African American male roles in films such as Porgy and Bess (1959). In 1967 alone he acted in three films which addressed race and race relations including – To Sir with Love – Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner and In the Heat of the Night.

Matthew wants to know more (and so do I), and Joe tells us how “Sidney Poiter was awesome in the role of the teacher, and I remember watching him when we were filming, and I just stood there admiring him. I had watched all his films. And I was acting with him in a film. It was a privilege and I am very proud of that – just meeting and performing with Sidney Poiter was the best.”

Matthew listens to his story and says: “Joe there was something in the stars that my first professional job was a part that a Gibraltarian had already played.”

Joe admits that like so many other projects and films that go on to become a major success at the time of filming it was impossible to say whether it would be a success or not. But there was, he offers, a special something in the air. Joe then tells us of the day he met the teacher on whom the film was based on and how that encounter and understanding of Mr Braithwaite’s situation made it even more special – so perhaps it was a given that the film would become a classic as bit by bit so many things just fell into place.

Matthew admits that on knowing Joe was in the film he was quickly tempted to search for it and see it.

“It is a great film. What a thrill to see you in it, Joe. To be able to relate to you as a Gibraltarian playing the same part I had been selected for. It was the head of the school at Italia Conti who had chosen a few of us to audition for the musical. It was a one-off audition, and I was lucky enough to get the part. The crew and casting director (our director was American) flew in for the auditions,” Matthew explains.

The musical’s premiere run for just one day (premieres are more often done these days as a try-out) and over two performances – matinee and evening.

This musical premiered at the Gillian Lynne Theatre (the original home of Cats in London) – and here’s one more coincidence (or not) Joe had originally worked with Gillian Lynne years earlier in the Sir Cliff Richard and the Shadows film - Wonderful Life. Filmed in the Canary Islands in 1964 the choreographer was Gillian Lynne– and Joe was in the cast playing the part of Miguel the cameraman sharing a few scenes with Sir Cliff.

Joe tells Matthew that to have been chosen to audition he must have been good – otherwise he would not have been allowed to audition – “it’s tough out there”.

Time only allowed for the show to be rehearsed and be put together in just one week Matthew tells us.

“It was an amazing experience. Our course, it’s very demanding. It asks a lot of you as a person and performer – you are the instrument - actor and dancer and you need to be in top form all the time – we work super long hours. The stage show was the same,” he says.

The popularity in musical theatre means the stakes are very high when auditioning and requires an all-rounder – “my course is a little different and focuses on the acting and not the dance – but it is very competitive – the pressure is on and you have to put in the hours if you want to get on.”

I have followed Matthew on his stage appearances for many years – and even as a child he always showed promise. As a performer (singer) I recall him winning the Gibraltar Festival for Young Musicians. As part of GAMPA he has been successful in the Gibraltar Drama Festival having won Best Youth Actor for “Who Cares” with GAMPA in 2015, Best Youth Actor for “The Train” with GAMPA in 2019, Best Supporting Youth Actor for “Every Time We Think of Them” with Bayside and Westside in 2022, and Best Actor for “Bull” with Theatre Makers in 2024.

As we chat– Matthew takes me back to a question I had asked Joe – on whether starting out in this industry was something that he very actively pursued or if it just happened?

Matthew says, “I would say that for me, it very much ‘just happened’. After trying several after school activities, from painting to badminton, I almost fell into it. By the time it came to study at university level, it felt like the natural path for me. As a young person, I think you ride gently on the bits of recognition and affirmation from other people. A sign that you’re doing something right. It has only been now at university that I have understood my own passion for this. Only now does it feel like my creativity is purely mine to use.”

Matthew followed his dream into Italia Conti - Academy of Theatre Arts, a drama school based in Woking and which first opened in 1911. It was founded by the English actress Italia Conti. Once based in London it moved to Woking a few years back and into a new purpose-built building. Today it is one of the oldest and most prestigious performing arts schools, known for its musical theatre training.

His course on the “BA (Hons) Acting (Musical Theatre)” and his class the first group to undertake this new course which combines elements from the acting course and the musical theatre course and to produce very strong actors/singers that can both perform in musicals and plays.

“Since dance was never my strong point,” Matthew says, “this is the perfect course for me. The training is varied and we are exposed to a huge range of techniques to carry us forward. Not only have I learnt a lot about acting, but the training has really helped me understand myself. It invites you to be vulnerable, to examine yourself, to confront your flaws and to be completely silly and make an utter fool of yourself - letting go of self-consciousness and doing things that might be scary or uncomfortable are all really key elements,” the young actor explains.

Eternally grateful to have experienced this all in an environment that feels safe, welcoming and supportive he offers some advice to those with dreams to study acting or musical theatre: “I would say be realistic. Understand that it will be challenging but that you will learn so much and (at least in my experience) have an incredible time fulfilling your dreams, doing what you love every single day. It may sound cliche, but if you are fortunate enough to be able to follow your passions or dreams, follow it to the fullest and give it your all.”

He reflects on the past year and adds: “look where it took me last year - to my West End debut in a new musical”. At Italia Conti he has worked on several projects including: the play Hedda Gabler by Henrik Ibsen, the musical City of Angels by Cy Coleman and Larry Gelbart, and the play Punk Rock by Simon Stephens. Most recently he performed in Bare: A Pop Opera by Damon Intrabartolo and Jon Hartmere. He has been involved in a Shakespeare project, and a Stephen Sondheim project. In fact, in March this year Matthew performed a show in ‘The Other Palace’ theatre in London called ‘Awaiting You’. This was a cabaret style show where the cast performed some of their favourite pieces looking at themes of growing up, the uncertainty of the future, chasing dreams and ultimately awaiting the future versions of themselves and who they could become, hence the title, ‘Awaiting You’.

Once again, it was amazing to be just off the West End. His debut in – To Sir with Love - was overwhelming but admits he probably gets more nervous when performing on stage in Gibraltar and in the local drama festival.

“Far more nervous than I did on that day at the Gillian Lynne – once you get into it you just forget everything – you get into the flow and the nerves disappear. The only difference between the things that we do here in Gibraltar is just money and size,” he points out.

As he completes his course – he tells me he is grateful to his parents for their support, and to his teachers, and the many friends he has made along the way. Now he can count on one more friend, and that is Joe Cuby, who on listening to Matthew’s story offers him words of encouragement and his full support – from one actor to another. Rumour has it that – To Sir with Love – The Musical - may tour the UK next year. And who knows if Matthew can be part of that ensemble. Only time will tell – but Joe’s advice to him is to always “go for it – if it is what you want to do – you would not have been chosen to audition if you did not have the talent”.

And Joe adds: “if it happens, I would love that for you, and I will come and see you.”

As they say their goodbyes there is a twinkle in both their eyes – they now have a special bond… and who knows what the future will bring for this young actor with a dream. As for me, it was a joy to listen to them sharing their stories – and Alice’s Table is all the more richer for having brought them together here at our table.