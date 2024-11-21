To tackle loneliness, GibSams mulls new befriending service for over 60s
To tackle the issue of loneliness GibSams is planning to provide a befriending service for the elderly called ‘GibSilver’. Despite the tight knit community in Gibraltar, between the woven threads are elderly people feeling alone and unsupported in their later years of life. The charity aims to fill this gap in services and provide a...
