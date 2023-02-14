Tobacco price increases mean ‘far less unlawful activity’ on beaches, CM says
Chief Minister Fabian Picardo said on Tuesday that steady increases in the price of tobacco, coupled to investment in marine law enforcement assets, meant there was “now far less unlawful activity” happening on Gibraltar’s beaches and coastline. He made the comment as he faced a battery of questions from the GSD and Together Gibraltar on...
