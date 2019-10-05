Together Gibraltar aims for a ‘healthier, cleaner’ Gibraltar

Together Gibraltar yesterday launched its 2019 manifesto, with policies in place to deliver a “healthier and cleaner” Gibraltar.

This manifesto focuses on policies such as the environment and the fight against climate change, equality and civil rights, a plan to diversify opportunity by creating a productive economy and an “unwavering commitment” to putting an end to cronyism and corruption in Gibraltar’s politics.

With less than a month to go until the Brexit deadline, Together Gibraltar is calling for the Government to allow the party access to its Brexit plans ahead of the election or a handover period if they are voted in.

The manifesto was launched by all 10 electoral candidates at the Together Gibraltar headquarters in Main Street yesterday morning, who urged voters to vote “with hope, not fear”.

“The document describes our formula for a better democracy,” party leader Marlene Hassan Nahon told reporters, adding that her party will continue to listen to the community and are “open to new ideas”.

The party will also launch a brochure aimed at businesses that will be circulated in due course.

Together Gibraltar chose its slate of 10 candidates one month before the general election was called and the new additions to the party have been able to “review, reassess and redesign many aspects” of the manifesto with their input.

Party candidate Siân Jones asked for the opportunity to “put the record straight” on the corruption claims talked about on Monday evening’s money debate on GBC.

Ms Jones had spoken about Gibraltar’s economy losing up to £117m a year as a result of issues such as corruption, cronyism and nepotism.

When the GGCA union subsequently questioned this, it quoted her as having said that much of this problem was in the public service.

The union’s claim was published in several media outlets, including the Chronicle, but was incorrect. Ms Jones had in fact referred to the “public sector”, not service.

Yesterday, Ms Jones said had been referring to “systemic issues” in the public sector and that these were the sorts of issue the party wanted to tackle through the creation of an anti-corruption commission

Together Gibraltar proposes to help diversify Gibraltar’s economy as a “technology-led” economy, which will work in addition to the financial services and online gaming industries.

Ms Jones highlighted two “powerful fiscal incentives to kick-start the economy”, namely an enterprise investment scheme with tax breaks for investors, and enhanced scholarships and vocational bursaries.

On Brexit, Together Gibraltar wants to fill an “information void” to help prepare the public for whatever shape withdrawal finally takes, Ms Jones said.

“Let [the government] please give us access to the plans that have been made by the civil servants and the Government in readiness for these different scenarios,” said Ms Jones

The Yellowhammer Report brought attention to some of the “current deficiencies” in the Government’s plans for Brexit in the UK and in Gibraltar, she said, and the more ready Together Gibraltar are to take on the “reins of power” the better.

Ms Hassan Nahon said: “The [Alliance] is not the only team capable of delivering Brexit and it is not credible to peddle that narrative of fear so that the whole community is held at ransom over a Brexit election.”

Together Gibraltar’s Craig Sacarello called out the Government’s “lack of commitment” to environmental policies, adding Gibraltar has only managed to increase its use of renewable energy sources by two per cent instead of 20 per cent as pledged in 2015.