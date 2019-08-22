Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 22nd Aug, 2019

Together Gibraltar reveals election candidates

By Cristina Cavilla
22nd August 2019

Together Gibraltar has unveiled its slate of ten candidates for the forthcoming general election, becoming the first party to do so.
At the conclusion of a ten-day voting process by party members, Independent MP Marlene Hassan Nahon maintained her position as Leader.
She is joined by executive members Daniel Ghio, Kamlesh Khubchand, Craig Sacarello, Neil Samtani and Tamsin Suárez.
Jackie Anderson, Sian Jones, John Montegriffo and Erika Pozo complete the slate of candidates.
According to Ms Hassan Nahon more than 200 of the party’s approximately 600 eligible members cast their vote in the primary elections ballot.
