Top three will have to qualify to get to Rock Cup quarter finals as none get byes

The first round draw of the Rock Cup took place this Friday providing clubs such as Lincoln Red Imps, Europa and St Joseph’s with additional fixtures to what is already a hectic calendar for their players.

With all three drawn in the first round, the three will need to qualify to enter the quarter finals whilst four teams receive byes.

The draw provides some excitement with Europa drawn against Lynx, whilst Lincoln Red Imps play Manchester 62.

St Joseph look as having one of the easiest ties facing Hound Dogs who currently play in the intermediate league.

Other matches will see Glacis United play College 1975 in what could be a tough match for Last year’s finalists.

Bruno’s Magpies received an automatic bye to the quarter finals after winning Challenge group division last season.

The draw also means that Mons Calpe, Europa Point and Lions Gibraltar get a bye into the quarter finals also.

First Round matches are set to take place over the weekend of the 5-6 February 2022.

First round fixtures

Europa v Lynx

St Joseph v Hound Dogs

Glacis United v College 1975

Lincoln Red Imps v Manchester 62