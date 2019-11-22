Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 22nd Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Tories propose higher stamp duty rate for non-UK residents

By Press Association
22nd November 2019

By Harriet Line, PA Deputy Political Editor

Foreign individuals and companies buying properties in the UK will be forced to pay more stamp duty under Conservative proposals to help more Britons get on the housing ladder.

Buyers who are not tax resident in the UK will be made to pay a higher rate of stamp duty land tax if the Tories win a majority at the General Election.

The surcharge will be levied on top of all other stamp duty payable and charged at 3%.

The party estimates the measure will raise up to £120 million a year, which would be directed at programmes to tackle rough sleeping.

Currently, foreign individuals and companies can buy homes as easily as UK residents.

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Rishi Sunak said: "The Conservative Party is levelling up opportunities across the country, helping millions of people into home ownership.

"Evidence shows that by adding significant amounts of demand to limited housing supply, purchases by non-residents inflate house prices.

"That is why we are introducing a higher rate of stamp duty for non-UK residents that will help to address this issue and could raise up to £120 million."

He said Britain would "always be open to people coming to live, work, and build a life in this great country," adding: "The steps we are taking will ensure that more people have the opportunity of a great place to live and build a family.

"House-building is already at its highest level for 30 years, with over 240,000 homes delivered last year.

"A vote for the Conservatives will allow us to get on with implementing our ambitious domestic agenda, instead of a Labour government spending 2020 distracted by another two chaotic referendums rather than focusing on people's priorities."

Most Read

Local News

Pedestrian in serious condition following runway traffic accident

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Local News

Heavy rains and gale force winds set to batter the Rock tomorrow

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Local News

Two-tier weather warning system to be introduced

Wed 20th Nov, 2019

Local News

Govt seeks answers to Gib’s high suicide rate

Tue 19th Nov, 2019

Local News

Man in court accused of exporting cocaine to Spain

Wed 20th Nov, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

22nd November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Four out of five UK children not active enough, global report suggests

22nd November 2019

UK/Spain News
More than half of online shoppers suffered delivery woes last Christmas - UK survey

22nd November 2019

UK/Spain News
Charles warns of tipping point over 'climate and biodiversity emergency'

22nd November 2019

UK/Spain News
Tories propose higher stamp duty rate for non-UK residents

22nd November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019