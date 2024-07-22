Total swindled in telephone scam rises to £3.2m
By Gabriella Peralta and Nathan Barcio Fraudsters have swiped a total of £3.2m within days in a telephone scam targeting local businesses, the Royal Gibraltar Police has confirmed. The telephone scam, which came to the fore last week, has seen fraudsters impersonate local bank employees in a bid to gain access to their personal accounts...
