Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th Jun, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Tough lessons for Europa Ladies in Eurohockey Challenge III in Turkey

By Stephen Ignacio
16th June 2022

Gibraltar women’s hockey league champions Europa Ladies Hockey returned from their debut Eurohockey Challenge III campaign reflecting on what was a very tough competition. Drawn in the same group as Swansea and hosts Alanya Stars Europa Ladies Hockey already knew that they would be facing a steep learning curve. Swansea proved to be as tough...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Plans filed for residential buildings in former KGV hospital site

Wed 15th Jun, 2022

Local News

Major new project has culture at heart on Devil’s Tower Road

Mon 30th May, 2022

Local News

Prince Edward and Sophie arrive in Gibraltar after flight delays

Tue 7th Jun, 2022

Local News

Gibraltarian movie producer signs Hollywood distribution deal

Sat 11th Jun, 2022

Brexit

EU launches fresh legal action against UK over Brexit protocol

Wed 15th Jun, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th June 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar athletes took podium in San Roque Sprint Triathlon

16th June 2022

Sports
Rogers finishes third in Army Athletics Championship

16th June 2022

Sports
Gibraltar U15s will be playing Malta

16th June 2022

Sports
Hewitt and Galliano in action today at World Cup of Darts

16th June 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022