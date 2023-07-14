Tourism not yet back to pre-pandemic levels, Daryanani says
Tourism to Gibraltar is recovering but has not yet reached to pre-pandemic levels, Minister for Tourism Vijay Daryanani said in his budget address. Last year, there was a record-number of 20 inaugural cruise calls to Gibraltar, beating the previous 19 in 2016. Meanwhile, at the Air Terminal, 2022 finished off with a 70% increase in...
