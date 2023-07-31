Tourism picks up again after Covid-19, but slowly
Gibraltar has started to see more tourists return to the Rock since the Covid-19 pandemic, but figures published recently by the Government of Gibraltar point to slow recovery and visitors who are spending less amid rampant inflation and other global factors that are fuelling uncertainty. Last year, some 8.12million visitors arrived in Gibraltar, either by...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here