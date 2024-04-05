Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th Apr, 2024

Tourism rebrand highlights Gib’s unique essence

By Nathan Barcio
4th April 2024

A rebrand of Gibraltar’s tourist strategy announced on Thursday morning aims to “untap the potential” of the Rock’s tourist product as part of a roadmap to rejuvenate the strategy by 2030. The revamp sees a change to the logo of ‘Visit Gibraltar’ which now features silhouettes of many of the Rock’s unique features including its...

