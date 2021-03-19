Tourism under scrutiny in Parliament
As Gibraltar emerges out of the Covid-19 lockdown, questions on the future of tourism were put to the Gibraltar Government in Parliament, including on the new flights entering Gibraltar and the appointment of the new Gibraltar Tourism Board CEO. The Minister for Tourism, Vijay Daryanani, told the House that he has been in touch with...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here