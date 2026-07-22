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Wed 22nd Jul, 2026

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Local News

Tourist Board launches on-street entertainment initiative

By Gabriella Ramagge
22nd July 2026

The Gibraltar Tourist Board has launched a new on-street entertainment initiative aimed at enhancing the experience of visitors exploring Gibraltar's town centre during the peak tourism season.

The initiative, delivered on behalf of the Ministry of Tourism, will see live entertainment staged at selected locations along Main Street on busy visitor days to encourage tourists to spend more time exploring shops, cafés, restaurants and attractions in the city centre.

The first event took place earlier this week, with local DJ Nathan Pereira, known as DJ Nate, performing at the junction of Engineer Lane and Main Street throughout the morning.

The Gibraltar Tourist Board also introduced its new ‘I Love Gib’ roaming installation outside the Piazza, where visitors stopped to take photographs and share them on social media.

The initiative forms part of the Gibraltar Tourist Board's wider visitor experience strategy, which aims to encourage visitors to explore more of the town centre while supporting local businesses.

The programme will continue throughout the peak tourism season, with a range of entertainment planned at different locations along Main Street and in other parts of the city centre during periods of high visitor activity.

The Gibraltar Tourist Board said the initiative reflected its ongoing commitment to enhancing the visitor experience through programmes designed to celebrate Gibraltar's character, support local businesses and strengthen its reputation as a welcoming Mediterranean destination.

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