Wed 23rd Sep, 2020

Tourist Board supports young darts players

By Chronicle Staff
23rd September 2020

The Gibraltar Tourist Board is supporting three young Gibraltarians taking part in a PDC Development Tour event in Barnsley, UK.

Craig Galliano, Justin Hewitt and Sean Negrette will be playing a total of six events over this coming weekend.

“Over the next six months they will be representing Gibraltar in various darts tournaments and will help to promote the Gibraltar brand,” said a statement from the Government.

Mr Negrette will also be playing in the 2020PDC World Youth Under 24 Championship and Mr Hewitt and Mr Galliano may also go on to qualify for the World Cup through ranking points played in the Developmental Tour events.

“We are extremely pleased to support these young boys excelling at darts. No doubt they will do us proud as always,” said Minister Vijay Daryanani.

“The Gibraltar brand will be displayed on the shirts worn by the participants and I’m sure they will be great ambassadors for Gibraltar at these events. I have always been a great advocate of supporting home-grown talent and I am delighted to assist Craig, Sean and Justin in their endeavours.”

