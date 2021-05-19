Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 19th May, 2021

Tovey Cottage opens its doors for the first time to local school children

By Chronicle Staff
19th May 2021

Last week pupils visited and enjoyed the newly refurbished Tovey Cottage Natural History Field Centre in the Upper Rock.

The Centre, newly refurbished by the Department of the Environment and Climate Change, served as a base for pupils from St Joseph’s Lower Primary school to learn about Gibraltar’s Natural Heritage.

“They enjoyed the tranquil settings and were able to make use of the classrooms for lunch, observe the minibeast hotel and explore the pond with aquatic creatures. The Cottage provided a safe and scenic environment for the exhibition and workshop provided by GONHS,” said a statement from the Government.

“The children were lucky enough to engage with the eagle owl and peregrine falcon. Tovey Cottage is a valuable resource for the education sector and the children thoroughly enjoyed the visit.”

