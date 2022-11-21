Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Nov, 2022

Features

Town lights up in festive cheer

Pics by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
21st November 2022

Saffie Borge switched on the Christmas lights on Friday night, lighting up town for the first time this festive season.

Saffie is a young St Martin’s School pupil, and stood alongside her family and the Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, and the CEO of Gibraltar Cultural Services, Seamus Byrne, as Gibraltar lit up for Christmas.
The event was organised by GCS and the Gibraltar Electricity Authority, and was presented by Mayor of Gibraltar, Christian Santos.

After a rainy day, the clouds opened up for the annual ceremony, with hundreds of families and children enjoying the magic of Christmas in John Mackintosh Square.

The event featured live music and performances from the 1st/4th Gibraltar Scout Group, St Bernard’s Upper Primary School Choir, Stylos Dance Studios and the Gibraltar Youth Choir.

The live music, singing and dancing was then followed by a 10-minute video presentation and the switch on.

