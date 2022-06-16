Traditional National Day events to return this September

The traditional National Day events will be returning this year for the first time in two years, with events being held in Casemates Square, John Mackintosh Square and Governor’s Parade.

The Self Determination for Gibraltar Group (SDGG), in conjunction with Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS), announce that the programme of events for this year’s National Day, to be held on Saturday, September 10, will be released shortly.

"Members of the community are encouraged to support what promises to be a memorable National Day and participate in the festivities in celebration of our identity," the SDGG said.