Traffic plan for the Governor’s arrival

The RGP has issued a notice of the traffic plan for the arrival of the Governor, Lieutenant General Sir Ben Bathurst, on Tuesday where there will be a number of traffic diversions and parking restrictions in place.

These will be in effect from around 2.30pm to 5.30pm in and around the Convent, Main Street and John Mackintosh Square, as a result of various ceremonial formalities.

There will be temporary closures of Main Street, Convent Place, Governor’s Lane, Secretary’s Lane and George’s Lane.

Traffic leaving the Upper Town will be routed along Town Range to the junction of King’s Yard Lane and onto Convent Ramp, where it will then join Line Wall Road.

Victualling Office Lane and George’s Lane will also be closed during this time.

Access to the Upper Town will be via Prince Edward’s Road.

Parking restrictions will be in place, outside City Hall, at the southern end of Main Street, Town Range, Kings Yard Lane and Convent Ramp.

And the Taxi Rank will be temporarily moved in John Mackintosh Square to the loading bay close to Matalan.