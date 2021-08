The Royal Gibraltar Police’s police dog Stitch joined officers from the Marine Section on Friday as part of his ongoing training.

The 10-month old Springer Spaniel joined the RGP’s K9 Unit earlier this year and the day at sea will help him get used to searching vessels once he’s fully qualified.

An RGP spokesman, said: “We are pleased to confirm that Stitch enjoyed his day at sea, and, there was no need for any doggy-paddling.”