Wed 4th Nov, 2020

Training package provides specialist skills in child protection

By Chronicle Staff
4th November 2020

A three-week package to provide the “highest level of training” in the field of child protection and public protection was yesterday announced by the Multi-Agency Public Protection Arrangements (MAPPA) group.

The training is currently underway at Bleak House and will focus on several subjects including assessing the capacity and ability to protect families living with risk, achieving best evidence in child victim interviews for police and social work and assessing risk in adolescents who have sexually harmed.

Chaired by the Minister of Equality and Justice Samantha Sacramento, MAPPA is a committee of different organisations including the Royal Gibraltar Police, Care Agency, Probation, HM Prison, GHA, Borders and Coastguard Agency, HM Customs, Housing Department, Drugs and Alcohol Rehabilitation Services and Department of Education.

Ms Sacramento said: “I am delighted that we continue to provide multi-agency training at such a high level to provide robust learning and support to staff who are dealing with these complex issues on a daily basis.”

“We continue to work closely with Leonard Consultancy as we have done for several years and I am grateful to them for providing such expert advice and guidance on a subject that we are extremely committed to.”

“It is great to see all relevant organisations continuing to work closely and coherently together as one team in order to achieve high level public protection.”

The training is being provided by UK organisation the Leonard Consultancy, a group which was awarded the ‘Trainer of the Year’ title in 2019 by the National Society for the Protection of Children/Association of Child Protection Professionals.

Refresher training for MAPPA agencies will also be provided as well as multiagency training in Serious Case Reviews.

The course will also allow MAPPA to deliver interventions and therapeutic programmes for those who have sexually offended against others.

