Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 17th Dec, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Travel restrictions tightened over Omicron threat

Pic: Eyleen Gomez

By Chronicle Staff
17th December 2021

Passengers flying into Gibraltar will have to take a lateral flow on the day of arrival and isolate until they receive a negative result, under new rules published on Friday in response to the Omicron variant of Covid-19.

Until now, passengers had up to 24 hours after arrival in which to get tested and there was no isolation requirement.

The measures, which apply to everyone aged 12 and over, were put in place by the Gibraltar Government on the advice of the Director of Public Health, Dr Helen Carter.

“Failure to take this test within the day of arrival will be in breach of regulations and the RGP will have the power to issue a Fixed Penalty Notice of £300 to any offenders,” No.6 Convent Place said in a statement.

In order to cope with extra demands, the Covid-19 Rapid Test facility at the airport will remain open from 8am to 9pm daily.

The decision comes as Covid-19 case rates for London and eastern England rose to their highest level since early January, according to new figures.

A total of 702.8 new cases per 100,000 people were recorded in London in the week to December 12.

This is up sharply from 475.8 the previous week and is the highest rate for the capital since the week to January 10.

The rise has been driven by the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19, with some boroughs in London currently experiencing the steepest jump in rates of any local authorities in the UK.

Omicron has already become the dominant variant of the virus in the capital, but is now having an impact in other parts of the country.

Professor Steven Riley, director-general of data, analytics and surveillance at the HSA, said: “We are now seeing a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases driven by the Omicron variant. We need everyone to take action to stop the spread.

“That includes getting your booster vaccine, taking a lateral flow test before meeting people, wearing a face covering in crowded enclosed spaces, ventilating rooms and staying at home if you have symptoms.”

The UK Government this week removed all countries from its Red List on Wednesday.

This is largely because the Omicron variant is now in general circulation in the United Kingdom.

Gibraltar will however continue to maintain its Red List unchanged but this will be closely kept under review as the epidemiological situation changes in Gibraltar.

Most Read

Local News

Wizz Air confirms suspension of Luton flights

Tue 7th Dec, 2021

Features

Miss World 2021 postponed after Covid cases detected

Thu 16th Dec, 2021

Features

Miss Gibraltar in Miss World 2021 final tonight

Thu 16th Dec, 2021

Brexit

UK and Spain see ‘constructive’ progress in Gib treaty talks, which will continue in 2022

Thu 16th Dec, 2021

Local News

‘Bold approach’ as Lincoln files plans for social club

Wed 15th Dec, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th December 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Unite flags ‘serious issues’ with Gibraltar Ambulance Service

17th December 2021

Local News
Plea for more public information on Eastside development as DPC agrees scoping plan

17th December 2021

Local News
DPC clears plans for new oil terminal on Western Arm

17th December 2021

Local News
Govt must restore trust in GHA, GSD says

16th December 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021