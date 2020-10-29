Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 29th Oct, 2020

Travellers from Germany, Cyprus and Lithuania at risk of UK quarantine

By Press Association
29th October 2020

By Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent

Travellers arriving in the UK from Germany, Cyprus and Lithuania could be required to enter quarantine due to a rise in coronavirus cases, figures indicate.

Germany’s seven-day rate of cases per 100,000 people has reached 107 after nearly 17,000 cases were reported on Wednesday.

The rate for Lithuania is 140, while Cyprus is on 112.

Figures have been calculated by the PA news agency based on data collected by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The UK Government is believed to be using a rate of 100 as the threshold above which it considers triggering quarantine conditions. This is up from 20 in recent months.

The UK’s own rate is 230.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps is expected to announce the weekly adjustment to the Government’s travel corridors list at 5pm on Thursday.

Travellers arriving from areas not on the list must self-isolate for 14 days.

Most popular tourist destinations have been removed from the list due to a rise in coronavirus cases, including Spain, France and Italy.

