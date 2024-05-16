Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Treasury Department spin for Cancer Relief

By Chronicle Staff
16th May 2024

The Treasury Department has unveiled its latest initiative in support of those affected by cancer ‘spinning for Cancer Relief’.

This collaborative effort was conceived by the Treasury Department and brought to life by Spinning Instructor Stacey Grech and Physique Gym.

The concept is straightforward. Physique Gym, in partnership with Stacey Grech, will host a monthly spinning class for a year, with all proceeds directly benefiting Cancer Relief Gibraltar.

What began as an internal brainstorm at the Treasury Department is changing into a community-wide movement, with other companies joining the cause.

In a display of unity both the gym and Stacey have waived their fees, ensuring that every penny raised goes directly towards providing support to those affected by cancer in Gibraltar.

Furthermore, they are inviting organisations across Gibraltar to participate by booking their own class and making a donation to Cancer Relief.

“By exchanging sweat for solidarity, participants not only prioritise their own well-being, and work on team bonding, but also extend a helping hand to those in their community facing the challenges of cancer,” said Ms Grech.

"We are thrilled to see the incredible response to Spinning for Cancer Relief.”

"We are empowering individuals and corporations to offer crucial support to those affected by cancer, demonstrating the power of community."

Grainne McKenna, Cancer Relief CEO, said, “We are delighted to be the recipients of this wonderful concept. It's a great opportunity to focus on your own well-being whilst also supporting Cancer Relief at the same time.”

“We would like to give our heartfelt thanks to the Treasury Department, Physique Gym and Stacey Grech for their great idea and hard work in bringing this to fruition.”

For those eager to join the initiative, contact the charity directly on fundraising@cancerrelief.gi.

