Treaty talks: Spain and EU want ‘smallest possible differential’ on taxes on goods
Spain and the European Commission hope to achieve the “smallest possible differential” between taxes on goods on either side of the border as part of a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar. Fernando Sampedro, Spain’s state secretary for the EU at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in Madrid, said taxation on goods was a “key element” of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here