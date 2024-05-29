Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 29th May, 2024

Brexit

Treaty talks: Spain and EU want ‘smallest possible differential’ on taxes on goods

Photo by Eyleen Gomez

By Brian Reyes
29th May 2024

Spain and the European Commission hope to achieve the “smallest possible differential” between taxes on goods on either side of the border as part of a UK/EU treaty on Gibraltar. Fernando Sampedro, Spain’s state secretary for the EU at the Ministry for Foreign Affairs in Madrid, said taxation on goods was a “key element” of...

