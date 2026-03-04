Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 4th Mar, 2026

Brexit

Treaty will boost tourism, Santos says 

By Chronicle Staff
4th March 2026

The Minister for Tourism, Christian Santos, told Parliament the treaty would boost opportunities in the tourism sector, which he said sustained livelihoods across Gibraltar’s hospitality and visitor economy.  

He said millions of visitors come to Gibraltar each year for its history, culture, British identity and the experience offered by its people, and that the sector depends on confidence and ease of access.  

Mr Santos argued that no marketing campaign can compensate for uncertainty, instability or barriers to entry, and said the treaty would strengthen demand by providing security and stability.  

Mr Santos highlighted aviation provisions as a key benefit, saying the treaty would enable flights between Gibraltar and the European Union.  

He described this as transformative for connectivity, opening opportunities for routes beyond traditional links and allowing Gibraltar to be marketed more confidently in European cities.  

He said that direct connections would support short breaks, business travel, conference tourism and niche cultural events, reducing friction for visitors and improving Gibraltar’s competitiveness.  

On cruise tourism, Mr Santos said Gibraltar’s reputation as a safe, secure and efficient port of call would be preserved.  

He noted that the main change would be that cruise ships visiting Gibraltar would need to arrive from an EU or UK port. 

Data from the past four years suggested this would impact an average of about 10% of calls.  

He said cruise companies had been briefed and were already adjusting itineraries, with Gibraltar continuing to feature, and he emphasised that operators valued certainty.  

He also pointed to border fluidity as a major advantage for attracting independent travellers and supporting day-trippers arriving by coach, car and on foot.  

Mr Santos said a freer frontier would benefit restaurants, shops, attractions and taxis, and would help sustain small businesses reliant on daily visitor flows.  

He added that border arrangements also mattered for frontier workers, many of whom support tourism, and that workforce certainty was essential to delivering a high-quality visitor product. 

