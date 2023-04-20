Trial date set for former Commissioner accused of sexual assault
The former Commissioner of Police, Ian McGrail, is set to face trial this June over the alleged sexual assault of a female police officer while he was in post. Mr McGrail, 56, denies one charge of sexual assault arising from an alleged incident in 2018. In the Magistrates Court on Thursday, his lawyer, Charles Gomez,...
