Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 4th Apr, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Triay Lawyers launches art competition for local students

By Chronicle Staff
4th April 2025

Triay Lawyers has announced the launch of the Triay Art Competition, a new initiative aimed at encouraging young artistic talent in Gibraltar.

The competition was officially launched on April 3 at The Growing Artist Creative Hub during the opening of its Growing Artists Programme. It invites Year 12 and 13 students to submit artwork for the newly renovated facade of the Triay Lawyers building.

The winner will receive a £1,000 prize, and their artwork will be displayed at Triay Lawyers’ offices. All entries will be exhibited at The Growing Artist Creative Hub ahead of the final judging, offering participants an opportunity to showcase their work to the public.

Triay Lawyers has also become the first donor to the Growing Artists Programme, a new initiative by The Art Space that supports local artists through exhibitions, events and professional workshops.

Partner at Triay Lawyers, Charles Simpson, said: “We are excited to support the next generation of Gibraltar's artists through this competition, and equally proud to contribute to The Art Space's Growing Artists Programme.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to the arts and the creative community in Gibraltar.”

Further details on the competition are available on the Triay Lawyers website https://www.triay.com/news/the-triay-art-competition/.

Most Read

Local News

Ball python triggers alarm, and questions

Thu 3rd Apr, 2025

Local News

Man arrested following police firearms operation

Fri 4th Apr, 2025

Features

35 years of the marriage vows renewal ceremony

Wed 2nd Apr, 2025

Local News

Met Police Commander to lead RGP from July amid policing challenges

Wed 2nd Apr, 2025

Brexit

Gib treaty must safeguard UK sovereignty and military autonomy, Lammy says

Mon 31st Mar, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th April 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Cross-border cultural event explores shared history, paying tribute to Tito Benady and his work

4th April 2025

Local News
Armed police arrest man after Waterport Road altercation

4th April 2025

Local News
Year 2 pupils at St Joseph’s Lower Primary School unveil Gibraltar-inspired artwork

4th April 2025

Local News
New footpaths completed at South Barrack Ramp to improve pedestrian safety and access

4th April 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025