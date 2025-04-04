Triay Lawyers launches art competition for local students

Triay Lawyers has announced the launch of the Triay Art Competition, a new initiative aimed at encouraging young artistic talent in Gibraltar.

The competition was officially launched on April 3 at The Growing Artist Creative Hub during the opening of its Growing Artists Programme. It invites Year 12 and 13 students to submit artwork for the newly renovated facade of the Triay Lawyers building.

The winner will receive a £1,000 prize, and their artwork will be displayed at Triay Lawyers’ offices. All entries will be exhibited at The Growing Artist Creative Hub ahead of the final judging, offering participants an opportunity to showcase their work to the public.

Triay Lawyers has also become the first donor to the Growing Artists Programme, a new initiative by The Art Space that supports local artists through exhibitions, events and professional workshops.

Partner at Triay Lawyers, Charles Simpson, said: “We are excited to support the next generation of Gibraltar's artists through this competition, and equally proud to contribute to The Art Space's Growing Artists Programme.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to the arts and the creative community in Gibraltar.”

Further details on the competition are available on the Triay Lawyers website https://www.triay.com/news/the-triay-art-competition/.