Tribute to WWII Italian divers finally held in private, as protestors warn against ‘glorifying’ fascism

An event that was to be held on Sunday to commemorate three Italian divers killed in World War II during an underwater attack on Allied ships in Gibraltar was finally held in private, without institutional support.

La Linea’s city council had initially back the tribute after it was approached by relatives of the three men.

But the plan provoked backlash and criticism from leftwing parties including the Socialists, who said it “flagrantly” contradicted the principles of Spain’s Law for Historical Memory and Democracy by honouring soldiers who fought for a fascist regime.

The council pulled out of the event.

The tribute was supposed to have taken place at a monument on the Avenida Príncipe de Asturias, near the marina, sculpted by La Linea artist Nacho Falgueras in 1993 to remember divers lost at sea.

But on Sunday, the Foro por la Memoria del Campo de Gibraltar organised a protest at the same site to express its opposition.

It was attended by around 50 people who called for constant vigilance against any attempt to “manipulate history” and “glorify” fascist ideology.

The tribute to the Italian divers was transferred to a private location away from public glare.

The divers – Licio Visintini, Giovanni Magro and Salvatore Leone – were members of the Italian Navy’s Decima Flottiglia MAS, which launched numerous attacks on British shipping in Gibraltar using underwater chariots commonly referred to as ‘human torpedoes’ from their base in a converted tanker in Algeciras, the Olterra.