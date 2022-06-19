Tributes as Lady Marcelle Hassan dies at 86

Tributes have been paid to Lady Marcelle Hassan, who was married to former Chief Minister Sir Joshua Hassan and died on Sunday aged 86.

Lady Hassan passed away peacefully with her daughters Marlene Hassan Nahon and Fleur Hassan-Nahoum at her side.

“Our mother was the personification of kindness and humility, a woman who made it her mission throughout her lifetime to help others and ensure that those in need were seen and cared for,” Ms Hassan Nahon said on Sunday.

“She was also an amazing and devoted wife to our father, his co-pilot and his strength, in the challenging world of politics, and a fearless mother and grandmother who dedicated herself to her daughters and grandchildren.”

“She is leaving a huge void in our lives and we will live to honour her memory and good deeds.”

The Gibraltar Government noted its deep sadness at the news.

The Chief Minister, Fabian Picardo, said:"Lady Hassan was an eminent member of our community who will be deeply missed. She was the wife of Sir Joshua Hassan and, as a result, was a prominent part of the public life of Gibraltar in the years when he was Chief Minister of Gibraltar.”

“I have expressed the deepest condolences of the whole of our community to Lady Hassan's daughters, both of whom have cared for her in her elder years and through to her last days. They were with her as she passed away.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are now with her children, grandchildren, friends and relatives at this sad time."

Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition, said: “Sad to hear of the passing of Lady Hassan who for so many years was at the heart of Gibraltar life, raising her family and at the side of the late and great Father of the Gibraltarians Sir Joshua Hassan.”

“Our condolences to Marlene, Fleur and the whole family. She will be very missed.”