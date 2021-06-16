Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Jun, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Tuna season opens with 19-tonne limit on catch

REUTERS/Jon Nazca

By Chronicle Staff
16th June 2021

The Bluefin tuna season in British Gibraltar territorial waters has opened today, with a total allowable catch of 19.81 tonnes set by the Department of the Environment.

The Minister for Environment, Dr John Cortes, declared the season will remain open until October 14 or until the quota is reached.

The total allowable catch has increased from 2019 when the season opened with a limit of 15.5 tonnes and 2020 when 16.74 tonne quota was initially announced.

Last year, Gibraltar Government increased the quota for the Bluefin Tuna Season from the initial amount of 16.74 tonnes to 19.81 tonnes during the season.

The season closed early on August 19, 2020 as the extended quota had been reached.

Now this year, the season will begin with a total allowable catch of 19.81 tonnes.

The migratory Atlantic Bluefin Tuna is classified as ‘endangered’ globally by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, which is considered the most authoritative guide to species’ conservation status. 

In European waters, the IUCN classifies the species as ‘near threatened’.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar’s new ‘tallest building’ tops out

Fri 11th Jun, 2021

Local News

UN reminded of Gibraltar’s right to self-determination, as UK acknowledges Spain’s ‘pragmatism’ on Rock’s post-Brexit future

Mon 14th Jun, 2021

Local News

International Driving Permits not needed in Spain, Govt says

Tue 15th Jun, 2021

Local News

Four new Covid cases detected over long weekend

Tue 15th Jun, 2021

Local News

Rock wedding for Marillion keyboardist and wife

Fri 4th Jun, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th June 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Beaches refurbished ahead of official bathing season

16th June 2021

Local News
GFSC and Gib Bankers Association issue advice after cyber fraud increase

16th June 2021

Local News
Cabinet congratulates Dr Garcia on CMG

16th June 2021

Local News
GCA criticise entertainment licence hike

16th June 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021