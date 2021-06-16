Tuna season opens with 19-tonne limit on catch

The Bluefin tuna season in British Gibraltar territorial waters has opened today, with a total allowable catch of 19.81 tonnes set by the Department of the Environment.

The Minister for Environment, Dr John Cortes, declared the season will remain open until October 14 or until the quota is reached.

The total allowable catch has increased from 2019 when the season opened with a limit of 15.5 tonnes and 2020 when 16.74 tonne quota was initially announced.

Last year, Gibraltar Government increased the quota for the Bluefin Tuna Season from the initial amount of 16.74 tonnes to 19.81 tonnes during the season.

The season closed early on August 19, 2020 as the extended quota had been reached.

Now this year, the season will begin with a total allowable catch of 19.81 tonnes.

The migratory Atlantic Bluefin Tuna is classified as ‘endangered’ globally by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, which is considered the most authoritative guide to species’ conservation status.

In European waters, the IUCN classifies the species as ‘near threatened’.