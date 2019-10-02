Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 2nd Oct, 2019

UK/Spain News

Twitter working on fix for outage

By Press Association
2nd October 2019

By Jamie Harris, PA Science Technology Reporter

An outage has hit Twitter, preventing some users from tweeting, receiving notifications and viewing direct messages.

The issue was confirmed by the social network in the early hours of Wednesday, affecting both the main Twitter service and its TweetDeck dashboard app.

Writing on the platform, Twitter said it was working on a fix and hoped to have the service back up and running as normal "soon".

"We've been experiencing outages across Twitter and TweetDeck," the company tweeted.

"You might have had trouble Tweeting, getting notifications, or viewing DMs.

"We're currently working on a fix, and should be back to normal soon."

Outage reporting website Down Detector showed a spike in reports of people experiencing problems using Twitter, with large numbers coming in from western Europe, Japan and the west coast of the US.

Twitter is yet to reveal what has caused the outage, but its API (application programming interface) status page states that its data team is investigating a "system irregularity".

The social network attracts some 139 million daily active users.

