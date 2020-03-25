Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 25th Mar, 2020

Two arrested after elderly virus patients transferred to La Linea

By Chronicle Staff
25th March 2020

Two individuals were arrested in La Linea after a mob of some 60 people began throwing objects and threatening the Spanish police as they transferred 28 elderly patients with coronavirus into La Linea.

The incident took place yesterday as the officers were helping the elderly into the Burgo tourist site in the city for treatment.

Despite receiving support for this action across social media, a group of 60 people in the area took to the streets in protest.

The pair were arrested on suspicion of throwing objects at the officers.

The patients were being transferred to a care home in La Linea from another care residence in Alcalá del Valle, which has been hard hit by the outbreak.

