Two arrests as police probe allegedly forged evidence against McGrail

A former officer of the Royal Gibraltar Police was arrested on Thursday as part of an investigation into allegedly forged evidence used to support an allegation against former police Commissioner Ian McGrail.

The 36-year old local man was arrested at 7.30am at his residence in the westside of Gibraltar.

“His arrest relates to an alleged fabricated entry in an official police note book at New Mole House,” the RGP said in a statement.

“The fabricated entry supported an allegation against former Commissioner Ian McGrail and another RGP officer regarding an incident in 2015.”

The man was arrested on suspicion of forgery, copying a false instrument, using a false instrument and using a copy of a false instrument, the RGP said.

As of Thursday afternoon, he remained in police custody but had not been charged.

The RGP provided no further detail on the arrest or the investigation.

SECOND ARREST

In a second development, an officer of the Royal Gibraltar Police was arrested on Thursday afternoon on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The 36-year old man, a serving officer, was arrested while at work in one of the RGP’s stations.

“His arrest relates to an alleged false statement that was made in November of last year about an incident that occurred in 2015,” the RGP said.

“This matter is connected to the arrest of a former Royal Gibraltar Police officer earlier this morning.”

The man was still in custody as this edition went to press but had not been charged with any offence.