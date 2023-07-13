Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 13th Jul, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Two arrests as police probe allegedly forged evidence against McGrail

Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Chronicle Staff
13th July 2023

A former officer of the Royal Gibraltar Police was arrested on Thursday as part of an investigation into allegedly forged evidence used to support an allegation against former police Commissioner Ian McGrail.

The 36-year old local man was arrested at 7.30am at his residence in the westside of Gibraltar.

“His arrest relates to an alleged fabricated entry in an official police note book at New Mole House,” the RGP said in a statement.

“The fabricated entry supported an allegation against former Commissioner Ian McGrail and another RGP officer regarding an incident in 2015.”

The man was arrested on suspicion of forgery, copying a false instrument, using a false instrument and using a copy of a false instrument, the RGP said.

As of Thursday afternoon, he remained in police custody but had not been charged.

The RGP provided no further detail on the arrest or the investigation.

SECOND ARREST

In a second development, an officer of the Royal Gibraltar Police was arrested on Thursday afternoon on suspicion of attempting to pervert the course of justice.

The 36-year old man, a serving officer, was arrested while at work in one of the RGP’s stations.

“His arrest relates to an alleged false statement that was made in November of last year about an incident that occurred in 2015,” the RGP said.

“This matter is connected to the arrest of a former Royal Gibraltar Police officer earlier this morning.”

The man was still in custody as this edition went to press but had not been charged with any offence.

Most Read

Brexit

From ‘mammoth task’ of treaty implementation to no deal, Garcia sketches out Brexit outcomes

Wed 12th Jul, 2023

Features

Dr Sonia Montiel Lopez appointed as successor...

Mon 10th Jul, 2023

UK/Spain News

Grande-Marlaska warns ‘dialogue would cease’ with change of government in Madrid

Wed 12th Jul, 2023

Sports

National record for Gib swimmer Asia Kent

Tue 11th Jul, 2023

Local News

NHS manager Kevin McGee will be GHA's new Director General

Wed 12th Jul, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th July 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Unite urges public sector members to ‘unreservedly’ accept Govt pay deal

13th July 2023

Local News
GSD would not ‘green light’ public funds for new stadium

12th July 2023

Local News
Linares signals tougher stance on housing arrears

12th July 2023

Local News
Govt commissions study into rise in SEN demand

12th July 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023