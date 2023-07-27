Two charged with fraud and money laundering offences

A local man and woman will appear before the Magistrates’ Court on Friday after being charged with fraud and money laundering offences.

Their arrest followed a 10-month investigation by detectives from the Royal Gibraltar Police’s Economic Crime Unit [ECU].

Darren Gonzalez, 28, a former police officer, of Mid Harbour Estate, was arrested at his home at 10.15am on Thursday morning on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

He was taken to New Mole House Police Station and later charged with 16 counts of fraud by false representation.

His arrest followed allegations that between February 2020 and October 2022, he fraudulently obtained £230,000 from two UK citizens via online banking.

Kelly Anne Cooper, 23, of Mid Harbour Estate, was arrested at her home at 10.15am on Thursday.

She was taken to New Mole House police station and charged with one count of money laundering, acquisition of criminal property.

Following the ECU’s investigation, it was discovered that she had allegedly received transfers into her bank account.

Mr Gonzalez and Ms Cooper were bailed out and will appear before the Magistrates’ Court on Friday morning.