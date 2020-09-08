Two Covid-19 cases detected at St Bernard’s Lower Primary School

Year 2 pupils in St Bernard’s Lower Primary School have been instructed to stay at home and self isolate after two positive cases of Covid-19 were detected within the “school community.”

In a communique to parents late on Monday night, the school said both cases were within the Year 2 social group bubble.

According to the communique the Contact Tracing team have been liaising with the Department of Education and school staff and are in the process of informing all parents of children and relevant staff who are required to self-isolate up to and including ‪next Monday‬, September 14.

Only individuals who are deemed to have been in close contact with the positive cases will be instructed to self isolate.

The school is advising that close contact is defined as close proximity within an enclosed area for a period of time longer than 15 minutes.”

Parents have been assured that if the Contact Tracing Bureau does not contact them there is no need for their child to self-isolate.

Children from Year 2 will commence online learning via Seesaw for the duration of this period.

“Parents of children who attend St Bernard's Lower Primary school are advised to send their children to school as normal if they have not been contacted by the Contact Tracing Bureau,” No.6 Convent Place said.

“Siblings of children who have been asked to self-isolate should attend school as normal unless otherwise advised by the Contact Tracing Bureau.”

“Individuals who have specific concerns arising from any of this information are asked to contact the school's Head teacher.”