Thu 23rd Dec, 2021

Two fined for breaking Covid Regulations

By Chronicle Staff
23rd December 2021

Two local people were issued with £300 Fixed Penalty Notices on Wednesday for being in breach of the Government’s Covid-19 testing and self-isolation requirements.

A local woman, 20, and separately, a local man, 23, had each been unable to provide proof of taking an arrival swab test within 24 hours of their arrival at Gibraltar Airport.

Under current regulations, all passengers aged 12 and over arriving in Gibraltar by air are required to take a lateral flow test on the day of arrival and are required by law to self-isolate until a negative test result has been received.

Also on Wednesday, a local woman, 20, was reported for process having been seen socialising in town centre bars despite being aware that she had tested positive for Covid-19.

