Two former TG members join GSD

Two former members of Together Gibraltar, Craig Sacarello and Erika Pozo, have joined the GSD.

The GSD said it was delighted to announce that two high profile former members of TG and general election candidates in 2019 had joined their party.

Leader of the Opposition, Keith Azopardi, said Mr Sacarello and Ms Pozo will further strengthen the GSD team ahead of the next general election.

“I am really pleased that they will bring their talents, skills and experience to the GSD and will work to deliver change with us later this year,” Mr Azopardi said.

“They will join an already diverse, reenergised and experienced team.”

“We are ready for Government.”

“The GSD as a force for change is going from strength to strength and is attracting growing

support from all sectors of Gibraltar. For many people the next election cannot come soon enough.”

Mr Sacarello is a local businessman with degrees in Business Economics and Law and long experience in the Gibraltar market.

He is a former Vice Chairman of the Gibraltar Federation of Small Businesses, and is passionate about his charitable and voluntary work, in particular Research into Childhood Cancer which he chairs.

“I am delighted to be joining Keith and the GSD together with Erika,” Mr Sacarello said.

“I believe, that come election time, we will have the right team and mix, ready to embrace the wide range of challenges that Gibraltar faces in the years and decades to come.”

“We are acutely aware of the community’s concerns over our financial security, job prospects, housing issues and opportunities for our youth, among others.”

“We relish the opportunity to represent our community and deliver a brighter, fairer and

more secure future for everyone.”

Ms Pozo is a Chartered Accountant specialising in business turnaround and restructuring working as a Director in a leading Global advisory firm.

She has a long-standing career in the UK motor insurance market and is also recognised as a

practitioner in Bermuda.

Ms Pozo has also recently founded the Gibraltar Women’s Insurance Network which aims to promote the local insurance market.

“It is with great excitement that I join the ranks of the GSD alongside my former colleague

and friend,” Ms Pozo said.

“My decision to join the GSD has been based on my belief that the party is now the only

credible vehicle for change in Gibraltar.”

“The ‘new-look GSD’ has, I believe, all of the necessary components to build a better future

vision for Gibraltar. Now more than ever, we need an open and transparent Government, that will develop Gibraltar for the Gibraltarians in an economically and environmentally sustainable way.”

“My beliefs for change revolve around creating a more equal and just society. I firmly believe

in opportunities for all regardless of their background, social class or circumstances. With

the election date looming upon us, Gibraltar’s people will have their chance to cast their

vote and decide for themselves if they want change. I look forward to working with the new

revitalised team in the run up to election day.”