Two Gibraltar CyberCenturion teams advance to grand finals

The Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy announced that two of its CyberCenturion teams have reached the Grand Finals which are to be held in Manchester next week where they will be up against another 13 teams.

Stewart Harrison, Director of the Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy stated that everyone associated with the Academy, instructors, sponsors and parents alike, are so proud of the teams reaching the Grand Finals for the 10th time in the space of 11 years.

In total five local teams competed in the UK wide competition and were up against over 200 teams from across the United Kingdom and other Overseas Territories, with the top 15 teams qualifying for the Grand Finals.

Teams have been attending weekly classes led by Jared Cruz since September 2023 with some members having participated in Cyber School for the past six years. During their time, some have also undertaken work placements within the private sector to put their skills into practise and gaining valuable experience on how relevant what they learn in classroom is to Gibraltar's job market.

Mr Harrison added that the Academy’s continued success is down to the hard work and commitment of the students and their instructor, Jared Cruz.

“We invest a lot of time and money in ensuring the students have the best resources and equipment so they can reach their full potential,” he said.

“Cybersecurity is one of the most looked for skillset in the current job market so giving our students the opportunity to learn, experience and flourish in this field is not only good for them but also good for Gibraltar.”

“Just the large number of sponsors shows how invested the local community is in providing the best opportunities to our students which will only have a positive impact for our future,” he added.

A statement from the Gibraltar Digital Skills Academy stated it was extremely grateful to all the sponsors who have helped with the travel costs so the teams can attend the finals.

“Without these, the teams would have not been able to attend and experience such a unique opportunity after all their efforts and hard work in getting this far. The contribution and support from the local community has been overwhelming,” said a statement from the Academy.

Namely Digital Corner, EY, Portman LTD, AC Fitters, 501 Construction, Shift It LTD, R&J Refrigeration, D&H Ceramics, Lemoni Rock, Autosport, Macmillan, Popay and Scoop Investments.

In addition Mr Harrison said that none of this would have been possible without the parents massive support who have made the travel to the UK possible.

“They have stepped up in so many ways and I must wholeheartedly thank them for this.'