Two Gibraltarians selected for Ghana cultural retreat

Two Gibraltarians, Gabriella Chipol and Beatrice Garcia, have been selected to participate at The Rock Retreat/Accord Literary creative retreat in Accra, Ghana later this month.

Both are sponsored by Gibraltar Cultural Services, and form part of a group of 27 authors and artists who will be part of the initiative.

The retreat runs from May 29 to June 2 and will involve workshops, lectures, sharing, skill building and growing community.

Part of the retreat involves visits to local places of interest and meetings with writers and artists who live and work in Accra.

The opportunity to learn about other people's work practise is core to the workshop with people attending from across the African continent, Europe, the Caribbean and North America.

Gabriella Chipol is a writer currently studying a Masters in Publishing at University College London and looks forward to the retreat.

“As a Gibraltarian creative writer, I focus on the themes of identity, representation, love, community and belonging,” Ms Chipol said.

“I am eager to represent Gibraltarian voices in the retreat and, by extension, promote Gibraltarian authors into the wider discursive literary framework. The ability to write, to create and tell stories, is a tool of empowerment; one that can inspire younger generations of readers and future writers.”

Beatrice Garcia is an illustrator and fine artist currently based in Madrid.

“I would love the opportunity to come to Accra and through the international language of images and illustration get to know all the writers and illustrators who will be attending,” Ms Garcia said.

“I’m interested in the cultural exchange that will naturally arise upon sharing stories.”

Gibraltar Cultural Services 2022 Cultural Ambassador and co-host of the retreat, Eleanor Dobbs, said the submissions from Ms Chipol and Ms Garcia stood out.

“They are both dynamic, exciting, and original creators who we know will benefit enormously from the opportunity of being part of this international group, working and learning together in Accra,” she said.

The Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes, called this an exciting development for local writers, which is supported by the Ministry and by the National Book Council too.

He congratulated Ms Chipol and Ms Garcia and wished them well.