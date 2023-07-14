Two gold medals for Gibraltar’s women cyclists
By Eyleen Gomez in Guernsey Olivia Lett stormed to the finish line and to a gold medal at the cycling road race criterium, with Elaine Pratts taking bronze shortly behind her. Together the women also won gold in the women’s team event. The medal means they have won medals in every race they have taken...
