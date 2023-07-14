Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 14th Jul, 2023

Two gold medals for Gibraltar’s women cyclists

Pic by Johnny Bugeja

By Eyleen Gomez
14th July 2023

By Eyleen Gomez in Guernsey Olivia Lett stormed to the finish line and to a gold medal at the cycling road race criterium, with Elaine Pratts taking bronze shortly behind her. Together the women also won gold in the women’s team event. The medal means they have won medals in every race they have taken...

