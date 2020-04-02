Two Hillsides residents test positive for Covid-19

The Elderly Residential Services will review already stringent infection controls at Gibraltar’s elderly homes to see if they can be tightened even further after two residents tested positive for Covid-19.

The two confirmed cases are both in isolation at the Hillsides Dementia and Alzheimers residential facility, whilst the test result of a third isolated resident at the same facility is pending.

Additionally, a suspected case at Mount Alvernia has also been identified and that resident is also in isolation and awaiting their test result.

“This is very concerning,” Mr Picardo said, as he addressed the community at the 4pm press briefing on Thursday.

“I am seeking to further tightening of controls at ERS if that is possible.”

“But I can tell you that I have full confidence in the work that is being done by those at the ERS facilities under the leadership of Dr Antonio Marin and Susan Baglietto.”

“I consider their work is second to none.”

Questioned further about this Mr Picardo said: “It appears to me that the controls are as tight as they could be.”

“It won't be for want of doing anything that we could do, that we will have Covid-19 in any of our elderly residential services.”

“Covid-19 is turning our world upside down. It is very, very difficult to stop the virus.”

“We’re talking about slowing the virus and that’s the approach that we’ve taken throughout our community and that’s what the lockdown is about.”

“In ERS, what we are trying to do is stop the virus, [but] that is impossibly difficult,” he said.

The development comes as the number of overall confirmed cases of the virus in Gibraltar increased by seven between Wednesday and Thursday, taking the total up to 88.

Of those, some 42 are active and 46 have fully recovered.

Additionally, 979 tests have been carried out, 363 of which are pending.