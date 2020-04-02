Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 2nd Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Two Hillsides residents test positive for Covid-19

By Cristina Cavilla
2nd April 2020

The Elderly Residential Services will review already stringent infection controls at Gibraltar’s elderly homes to see if they can be tightened even further after two residents tested positive for Covid-19.  

The two confirmed cases are both in isolation at the Hillsides Dementia and Alzheimers residential facility, whilst the test result of a third isolated resident at the same facility is pending. 

Additionally, a suspected case at Mount Alvernia has also been identified and that resident is also in isolation and awaiting their test result. 

“This is very concerning,” Mr Picardo said, as he addressed the community at the 4pm press briefing on Thursday.  
“I am seeking to further tightening of controls at ERS if that is possible.”

“But I can tell you that I have full confidence in the work that is being done by those at the ERS facilities under the leadership of Dr Antonio Marin and Susan Baglietto.”

“I consider their work is second to none.” 

Questioned further about this Mr Picardo said: “It appears to me that the controls are as tight as they could be.” 

“It won't be for want of doing anything that we could do, that we will have Covid-19 in any of our elderly residential services.” 

“Covid-19 is turning our world upside down. It is very, very difficult to stop the virus.”  
“We’re talking about slowing the virus and that’s the approach that we’ve taken throughout our community and that’s what the lockdown is about.”  
“In ERS, what we are trying to do is stop the virus, [but] that is impossibly difficult,” he said. 

The development comes as the number of overall confirmed cases of the virus in Gibraltar increased by seven between Wednesday and Thursday, taking the total up to 88. 

Of those, some 42 are active and 46 have fully recovered. 

Additionally, 979 tests have been carried out, 363 of which are pending. 

Most Read

Local News

La Linea businessman proposes city’s highest award for Gibraltar and CM

Wed 1st Apr, 2020

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

Twenty-two year old Gibraltarian in front line of Covid-19 crisis in London hospitals

Thu 2nd Apr, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Via video link, a family welcomes new member born in Gibraltar under lockdown

Wed 1st Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GHA explores possible virus link after 57-year old man dies

2nd April 2020

Local News
Govt drafts legislation for the toughest of triage decisions

2nd April 2020

Local News
Meet the team behind the Nightingale facility

2nd April 2020

Local News
More donations for GHA Covid-19 effort

2nd April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020